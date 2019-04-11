Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in 3D horror comedy called Bhoot Police

After the success of Stree, Bollywood seems to be exploring the genre of horror comedy in 3D. Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal starrer Bhoot Police, a horror comedy in 3D, is all set to go on floors in August.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with a picture of the film’s cast. “Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019,” Adarsh wrote.

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019.

In the picture, Fatima can be seen sitting on a chair dressed in a western outfit. She is surrounded by Saif and Ali dressed as ‘men in black’. Both the actors are donning black sunglasses and to highlight with an additional effect, Ali is wearing a silver chain as Fatima smiles for the camera.

This is the first time that Saif and Fatima will be seen sharing screen space. Bhoot Police will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Phobia, among others.

Reportedly, the film was initially titled Tantrik and Abhishek Bachchan was set to play the lead role. However, due to some unknown reasons, Saif was roped in for the film. The release date of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently busy with Taanaji: The Unsung Hero in which plays an antagonist. The film also stars Ajay Devgn. He is also busy with the shoot of second season of Netflix original Sacred Games and another film on a Naga sadhu called Hunter.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:50 IST