Saif Ali Khan reveals what he appreciates most about daughter Sara: ‘Her strong sense of humility and being down to earth’

Saif Ali Khan, who has been promoting his next film Laal Kaptaan, spoke about daughter Sara Ali Khan and what he found to be her best trait.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:45 IST
Hindustan Times
In another interview, Saif Ali Khan had mentioned how he does not advice Sara Ali Khan on career choices.
Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his new film, Laal Kaptaan and he has spoken about his daughter Sara Ali Khan and mentioned how it was her humility which he liked the most at one of the promotional interview.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said: “I thought she was really good in Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene. The thing I like the most about Sara, not as my daughter but as a personality, is her strong sense of humility and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone feels that way.”

 

Speaking about Sara, in another interview, Saif had mentioned how he did not give her any specific career advice. He had told Zoom TV: “She doesn’t really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me. We discussed something about how to frame thoughts; about scripts... no. Because these are things you have to make your own decisions. You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people as you are going to be blamed yourself. It’s easy to blame other people.”

In the same interview, he also spoke about the most difficult part about playing a Naga sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. He mentioned how figuring out who this person was the toughest part. He said: “The most difficult part was figuring out ‘who is person is’. There is this monstrous-looking guy who has to do this thing. It’s like a Western, an Italian Western, done in an Indianised way, set in an extremely wild period. The time when the East India company is taking over, the Mughal Empire is collapsing... so there were pockets of power and everybody was shifting, fighting... things were changing. Nobody was secure, everything was up in the air, kingdoms and princes were lost and made. Hired guns were riding out. So, if you got guy like that, who is like, I think, part animal, he has to growl and, say lines, he has to deliver expressions, so to find the soul of the character.. to find what kind of guy, this is the hardest thing.”

Laal Kaptaan, directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International, is set to hit the big screens on October 18.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 09:43 IST

