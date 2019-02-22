Saif Ali Khan says he looks up to Ajay Devgn as an actor and star, says that’s where he wants to see himself too

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently looking forward to the second season of the hit web series Sacred Games and has a few more interesting projects in his kitty. The actor will now be seen wielding a sword in his next film Taanaji -- while Saif will be seen as Bhan Singh, Ajay plays the 17th century Maratha military leader Tanaji Malusare in the period drama.

Calling Taanaji his first epic-style story, Saif shared how he is happy to be back with Ajay after their last film together, Omkara in 2006.

The Tashan actor recently told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Ajay is someone I look up to as an actor and a movie star. He’s a low-profile guy with a strong sense of family, is committed to his work and guards his privacy. He’s successful, with just the right amount of exposure at the right time. That’s how I’d like to see myself too.”

However, he refuses to call his character the antagonist but instead calls it a lovely role. He said in the same interview, “These definitions don’t mean anything. Udaybhan Singh Rathod, a great warrior who works as a mercenary for the Mughals, is not your regular baddie but doomed Shakespearean hero who ends up on the ‘other’ side. Even in Amar Katha comics he comes across as a cool dude, the kind Johnny Depp has brought to the screen.”

Besides Taanaji, Saif is also working on another period revenge drama titled Hunter and claims that he has never pushed himself so hard. He is also keen to work in Go Goa Gone 2 but revealed that the film is currently facing some rights issue. The actor has also confirmed doing a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police and his home production Jawani Janeman, a slice-of-life film about a dysfunctional family.

