Saif Ali Khan on son Taimur: Unfortunately, I live with the biggest internet star and I get clicked often

Actor Saif Ali Khan is aware of how big a star his son Taimur is and doesn’t mind taking him out for walks under the prying eyes of the paparazzi. While he doesn’t care about his own looks off the camera, he knows that his son is the biggest internet star. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif spoke about how he expects Taimur to grow up as a humble human being and know the worth of what he’s got.

Talking about Taimur’s popularity, the actor said, “Unfortunately, I live with the biggest internet star, Taimur Ali Khan, so the paparazzi is always parked outside and I get clicked often. If you ask my two-year-old son where the media is, he will point out of the window.”

However, the actor hopes that the little one will develop humility as he grows up. The actor calls him fortunate to be born a Pataudi and wants him to more conscious and conscientious than him. He claimed to have not realised the worth of being privileged enough to get the chance to go to Winchester College and get work in film industry when there were more talented people than him

Hoping to nurture him the right way, the actor said in the interview, “During the day, he’s waddling around the house, but in the evening, when I dim the lights, light the candles, put on some music, he’s happy to sit quietly with Kareena and me, drinking his milk, soaking in the ambience. As a parent I can only nurture him.”

Saif has just returned to Mumbai with Taimur and Kareena after spending some quality time with his mother Sharmila Tagore at their Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon.

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the second season of the hit web series Sacred Games. He will return as Inspector Sartaj Singh, who is on his way to unravel the entire story of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The show is expected to arrive around July this year.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 11:12 IST