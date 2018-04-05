Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam return to Mumbai after acquittal in blackbuck case. See pics

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre,Tabu and Neelam returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening after being acquitted by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case. The actors returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening itself after the verdict was announced in the afternoon.

While Salman Khan was awarded five years in jail, the others walked free. Salman will be spending the night in a Jodhpur jail. Saif, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali and a local, Dushyant Singh, were given the “benefit of doubt”, a prosecution lawyer said.

Read: Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets 5 years in prison, Saif Ali Khan and other actors acquitted

Salman shot and killed two blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972.

All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, the lawyer said.

Read- In pics: Salman Khan inside Jodhpur Central Jail

All the accused, some of them accompanied by their family members, were in the courtroom when the verdict was read out. Check out their pictures at the Mumbai airport:

Neelam arrives in Mumbai with her husband Sameer Soni. (HT Photo)

Tabu arrives in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Sonali Bendre arrives in Mumbai with her husband Goldie Behl. (HT Photo )

Saif Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Follow @htshowbiz for more