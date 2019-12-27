Salman Khan gets a kiss from rumoured girlfriend Iulia at birthday bash, poses with Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood

Salman Khan rang in his 54th birthday with his closest friends and family members on Thursday night at a party hosted by his brother Sohail Khan. Inside pictures and videos of the superstar’s birthday bash have surfaced online and are being widely shared by fan accounts on social media.

In one such video, after Salman has cut his birthday cake, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is seen leaning in to give him a kiss as she wishes him. However, the clip ends just before the kiss. Fans complained in the comments section. “Want to see full video,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Why did they cut the video. Would have loved the full video! Damn I love iulia.”

The party was attended by a host of celebrities, including Salman’s former girlfriends Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan and Daisy Shah. A video of Salman cutting a cake, as he holds nephew Ahil, is also going viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi shared a picture with Shah Rukh and Salman on Instagram. “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote.

Salman returned as the fearless police officer Inspector Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which is currently in theatres. The film entered the coveted Rs 100-crore club in less than a week of its release. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles.

Salman will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. At a recent event, he said that the film will be the “baap of Wanted”, the film which turned his career around. “It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this (Radhe) will be a baap of Wanted,” he said.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

