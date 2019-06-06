Salman Khan greets fans on Eid, see pics and videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s on Wednesday greeted stepped out the balcony of his Galaxy Apartment here to wave to fans and greet them on Eid.

Dressed in a traditional off white kurta-pyjama the actor waved at fans who thronged the streets outside his house just to catch a glimpse of him. This year the actor was accompanied by his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The 53-year-old uploaded a small clip on his Twitter handle which shows excited fans cheering and shouting out his name and wishes for the actor. “EidMubarak,” he captioned the video.

Also read: Bharat review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif deliver an Eid entertainer

Keeping up with tradition or releasing his films on Eid, the actor’s much-awaited period drama ‘Bharat’ hit theatres today.Sunil Grover who is playing a vital role in the film posted an adorable selfie with the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor and wrote, “ Bharat today.”

Actor Salman Khan waves at fans on Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai on June 5, 2019. (Photo: IANS) ( IANS )

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan wave at fans on Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Salman waves at fans on Eid-ul-Fitr in Mumbai. ( IANS )

On the occasion of EID Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside his residence in Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 5. ( Satish Bate/HT Photo )

Bollywood actor Salman Khan waves to his fans as his father Salim Khan looks on, on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. ( ANI )

The Jai Ho actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and hits the screens today.

Apart from ‘Bharat’, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva’s ‘Dabangg 3’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 11:02 IST