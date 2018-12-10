Salman Khan introduces Pranutan Behl, Zaheer Iqbal-starrer Notebook, reveals release date

Salman Khan announced on Monday that debutant actors Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming film, titled Notebook, will release on March 29, 2019. Salman, who has previously launched fresh faces such as Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, took to Twitter to share the first look of the new actors.

“The most beautiful love story has a release date... Notebook hits the cinemas on March 29, 2019. Trailer coming soon,” Salman captioned the image. Pranutan is late actor Nutan’s granddaughter and actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter. Zaheer doesn’t come from a film family, but his father and Salman have been childhood friends. The love story is set in Kashmir.

Salman Khan Films is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. Notebook is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Nitin debuted as a director with Filmistan, which was moderately successful. This was followed by Mitron in 2018, which failed to make a mark critically and commercially.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps. Filming is reportedly underway .

Zaheer in an interview to Mumbai Mirror spoke about his aspirations. “The (acting) keeda had bitten me when I was a child. I used to converse in film dialogues and sway to the beat of Bollywood chartbusters whenever the opportunity presented itself. Salman bhai spotted me dancing at my sister’s sangeet and as soon as I got off the stage, he told me, ‘I am launching you, start training’,” he said

Zaheer also recalled how Salman referred to him as hero when he was a kid and said, “I’m told that when I was kid, bhai called up dad one day and asked, ‘Hero kahan hai? Bhejo usko neeche (Where is the hero, send him downstairs)’. When I came running down, he drove me to the studio where he was shooting. That was the first time I was on a film set. Back then, I didn’t know he was a superstar, for me he was just chachu. Years later, he came to my college for an annual function and seeing me wear my hair long, sighed, ‘Yeh drug zone mein chala gaya hai’ (He has gone in to the drug zone now) He was happier when he saw me at the wedding (Zaheer’s sister’s ) —by then I had cut my hair short.”

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 20:12 IST