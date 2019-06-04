Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Bharat premieres ahead of Eid, Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni walk the red carpet. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including the family and friends of Salman Khan, attended the grand premiere of his film Bharat in Mumbai, a day before its release on Tuesday. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

Among the first ones to arrive at the event was Tabu, who was earlier rumoured to have been a part of the film. The actor posed on the red carpet in black attire. Since the actor was missing in the Bharat trailer and did not feature in any of the film’s posters, there were speculations that she was no longer a part of the film.

However, a report in India Today quoted Tabu as saying, “I will not be a part of the promotion of that film because I have a very small role.”

Actor Sonali of Dil Chahta Hai fame, who plays a pivotal role in the film, walked the red carpet in a blue gown paired with a pink dupatta. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, singer Palak Muchhal, actor Mahesh Manjrekar, co-producer Bhushan Kumar, Alvira Khan with husband and co-producer Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan also attended the event.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is Salman’s first release of the year. His last film Race 3 had also released on Eid a year ago. Bharat shows Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man with grey hair. It is the remake of Korean film, An Ode To My Father.

Also read: Salman Khan says Priyanka Chopra quit Bharat to get married knowing it might make him angry, which is a ‘gutsy thing to do’

The film boasts of a few romantic numbers like Chashni and Turpeya besides Katrina’s dance number Aithey Aa and Salman and Disha’s Slow Motion. The movie is presented by T-Series and is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd, and Salman Khan Films.

