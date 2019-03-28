Salman Khan on why he hasn’t worked with Deepika Padukone yet: ‘She is a big star’

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest and highest paid stars in Bollywood, so it’s surprising that they’ve never worked with each other. But Salman has now said that it was never even a possibility, because “No one has come forward to cast me with her.”

Salman said in an interview to DNA that “Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing.”

It has been rumoured that Deepika and Salman were paired opposite each other on several occasions, but projects kept falling apart. According to an AmarUjala report, Deepika has rejected six films opposite Salman. In fact, Salman had offered to launch her in Bollywood, but Deepika told Khaleej Times that she was ‘too young’ for the industry. She said, “He offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for you.”

Deepika isn’t a part of Salman’s upcoming slate of announced films. Salman told DNA, “In Bharat, Katrina Kaif is my heroine. She will also be my leading lady in the third part of the Tiger series. In Dabangg 3, there’s Sonakshi Sinha. In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2, I’m paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. So, if something comes up with Deepika, then perhaps...”

Salman will next be seen in Bharat. He was recently cast opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Deepika has commenced work on her Padmaavat follow-up, Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor’s first look from the film, which showed her in heavy prosthetic makeup, was recently released.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:43 IST