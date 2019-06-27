Salman Khan reveals who’ll replace Vinod Khanna as Chulbul Pandey’s father in Dabangg 3. See video

Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and have introduced new cast member, Promod Khanna . Salman plays Chulbul Pandey in the film and late veteran actor Vinod Khanna played his father Prajapati. In order to fill the void left by Vinod Khanna, the makers have now roped in Promod for the role.

Salman, Sonakshi and director Prabhudheva introduced Pramod in a video that begins with a portrait of Salman and Vinod Khanna. They then introduce Pramod Khanna, who is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama and slightly resembles the late actor. Sonakshi is seen in a sari. She plays Rajjo in the film, while Salman is in full costume as Chulbul.

More additions have been made to the Dabangg 3 cast. Since the film is said to be a prequel and will revolve more around how Chulbul Pandey became the cop that he is, Dimple Kapadia is returning to play his mother Naini Devi. Dimple had starred in the original 2010 film Dabangg but her character died in the film. Her character was mentioned in the second instalment, released in 2012.

Arbaaz Khan will return as Chulbul’s half-brother Makhanchand Pandey or Makkhi, and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. The film will also feature south star Sudeep and Nikitin Dheer as antagonists.

As a follow up to Malaika Arora’s hit dance number Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg, Salman will reportedly be seen performing a special dance number titled Munna Badnaam Hua in Dabangg 3.

The filming of Dabangg 3 began in April this year in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Salman also shared a few pictures from the sets on social media. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 19:10 IST