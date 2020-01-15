e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to release in December 2021

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to release in December 2021

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is working with Salman Khan on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is looking forwards to Kick 2 as well.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:03 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Salman Khan will be seen in Kick 2 in December 2021.
Salman Khan will be seen in Kick 2 in December 2021.
         

Kick 2, starring superstar Salman Khan, will release in December 2021, director Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed. Nadiadwala said he will soon finish the script of the much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kick.

But before Kick 2 hits the screens, Salman and Nadiadwala will return for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated for Eid 2021 release. “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Also read: Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

“We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script,” he added. The filmmaker last September said that Kick 2 will not be releasing on Eid 2020.

Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala and Farhad Samjhi will direct.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news