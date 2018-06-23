Salman Khan’s Race 3 on the cusp of crossing Rs 150 crore at India box office

In just one week of release, Salman Khan’s Race 3 has minted close to Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. The exact figures stand at Rs 148.05 crore, according to Indian Express. Apart from that, the film also entered the Rs 100-crore-club in the domestic market, in the first weekend.

The action-thriller also earned the tag of ‘highest opener of 2018’ (so far) by minting Rs 29.17 crore on day 1.

Race 3 is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise Race. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan who played the lead in first two films.

On Friday, Salman took to Twitter to thank his fans for turning out for the film. “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot,” he wrote.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza. The film hit the theatres on June 15.

