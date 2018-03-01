Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat gets a parody version in Pakistan and it’s hilarious. See it here

Salman Khan’s cult status in the Indian subcontinent has never been in doubt. Every now and then, something happens that only establishes this fact further. A new video promoting a Pakistani mobile shop parodies Salman-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s hit song, Swag Se Swagat. And it is sure to make you laugh.

The video has gone viral after it was shared by a user on Facebook. It features a number of people performing to the parody version of Swag se Swagat and ends with a note — ‘Chief Executive Nadeem Cheema’ — and talks of the number mobile brands one can get at the said shop.

Among the people dancing to the beats of the song, one is likely to notice a middle-aged man with blonde-coloured hair and beard.

The original song, features Salman swaying to the beats with co-star Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger, which also starred Salman in the lead role. While the latter was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai has been made by Ali Abbas Zafar.

