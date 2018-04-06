Salman Khan spends night in jail: Malaika Arora, Daisy Shah visit residence, Sajid Nadiadwala reaches Jodhpur. See pics

Even as Salman Khan spent the night in Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years of jail term, close friends visited his residence at Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai, to meet his family. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala even cancelled the success party of his latest, Baaghi 2 , and left for Jodhpur late Thursday.

Salman’s bail hearing is expected to come up for hearing on Friday and he will also be allowed to meet his family. His sisters Arpita and Alvira are in Jodhpur, as are other people close to the actor.

Salman Khan enters the Jodhpur Central Jail after being awarded five years’ jail term in the blackbuck poaching case. (HT Photo)

Salman Khan is taken away from the court after he was awarded five years in jail in decades old illegal poaching case. (PTI)

Sajid Nadiadwala had organised a celebration party in order to celebrate the blockbuster success of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2. The film has collected Rs 104.9 crore, becoming the third film this year to enter the Rs 100 crore-club.

Salman’s sisters Arpita and Alvira were with him on Thursday at the Jodhpur sessions court.

Actor Salman Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira Khan arrive at a Jodhpur rural court on April 5, 2018. (IANS)

Shatrughan Sinha, who shares a close bond with the family, visited them and so did Sneha Ullal.

Malaika Arora Khan, who was married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz, also visited the residence. Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora were among the first ones to reach Galaxy Apartment and meet the Khan family.

Actors Daisy Shah and Waluscha D’Souza were also spotted outside Salman’s home.

As per the Jodhpur DIG (Jail) Vikram Singh, multiple layers of security have been put in place for Salman in the jail, and he has been lodged in a separate barrack. "Salman Khan has been given number 106 and is lodged in ward number 2. He was made to undergo a medical test and has no medical issues. He has not made any demands. We will give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward," the DIG said on Thursday, hours after he was taken to jail following his conviction in the case. The DIG said the actor was served with chana dal (split chickpeas), cabbage, and chapati (flat bread) for the meal. The Sultan of Bollywood will have to sleep on the floor of the jail like other prisoners.

Salman will be able to meet his family and advocate in the morning, to discuss future course of action.

