Salman Khan takes on fitness challenge with Iulia Vantur, Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha and Taimur attend a party

Bollywood celebs kept themselves busy this weekend -- from taking fitness challenges to promoting films, they had a lot on their platter. Salman Khan, who is known for his commitment to fitness, took a fitness challenge for participants in Mumbai marathon. He was accompanied by alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur and brother Arbaaz Khan.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan takes on fitness challenge. (Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur takes on fitness challenge. (Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan takes on fitness challenge. (Viral Bhayani)

The kids brigade of Bollywood continues to party as Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur was spotted with grandmother Babita at an event. Actor Sunny Leone too came with daughter Nisha for the party. Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan Kapoor was also spotted at the party venue.

Taimur at a party. (Viral Bhayani)

Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan at a party. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur Ali Khan with Babita and Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur was spotted with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at their playschool the next day.

Inaaya Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan at their playschool. (Viral Bhayani)

Work seems to be keeping actor Ranveer Singh busy. He was spotted with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at a dubbing studio. He plays a street rapper in Gully Boy, which is set to release on February 14.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport as she returned from Delhi after attending a special screening of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi for President Ram Nath Kovind.

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted with choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza in a new haircut post a look test. The actor will be seen in dance film, ABCD 2. He is currently training in Bhangra and gymnastics for the film.

Varun Dhawan spotted in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were spotted at an event as well. Actor Madhuri Dixit, meanwhile, was spotted with husband and son.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:05 IST