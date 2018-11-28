Salman Khan to join Hockey World Cup celebrations in Cuttack

Superstar Salman Khan will participate in the second phase of the inaugural function of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. Salman took to Twitter and uploaded a video in which he can be seen confirming his presence at the function.

“Happy to join Hockey Men’s World Cup Celebrations 2018 in the millennium city of Cuttack on November 28, 2018. Come let’s cheer for the world’s best and make it memorable!!,” he tweeted.

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and music maestro A.R. Rahman on Tuesday performed at the opening ceremony, which took place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

During the world cup, a city fest will be organized from December 1 to 16. Musicians and singers, including Vishal and Shekhar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra, Rituraj Mohanty, the Noorani Sisters and Krishna Beura, will also perform over the course of the festival.

On the work front, Salman and Katrina are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bharat in Delhi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is currently in its final stages of shooting. The film is scheduled to release in 2019 and reportedly, it is reportedly a remake of Ode to My Father. It was also reported that the film also starring Disha Patani will feature some of the important historical events since partition.

