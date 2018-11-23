Salman Khan goes cycling in Arunachal Pradesh with chief minister Pema Khandu, union minister Kiren Rijiju. See pics

Bollywood actor and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Ambassador Salman Khan cycled through scenic hills as he promoted the Mechuka Adventure Festival, which kick-started on Thursday. The actor, who was shooting in Punjab for his upcoming film Bharat, arrived at Dibrugarh airport by a chartered flight to attend the festival and was received by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Posting some pictures from the opening day of the festival on his Twitter handle, Rijiju praised Salman for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. “People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to Salman Khan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love and affection at Menchuka today,” Rijiju tweeted.

People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018

In the snapshots, Salman can be seen wearing the state’s traditional Monpa jacket. The Bollywood actor, in his speech, promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the state in order to give a big boost to film tourism and also admired Arunachal’s beauty.

Displaying his love for cycling, Salman took part in a 10km bicycle ride along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Rijiju, which culminated at the festival ground, where they were accorded a warm welcome.

It was an exhilarating experience to be part of 10km bicycle ride with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and MoS Home @KirenRijiju at Mechuka today. Thanks with all my heart to @BeingSalmanKhan for his presence at Mechuka Adventure Festival. It means a lot. @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/W3Wr4PbaJI — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 22, 2018

Arunachal is hot destination for adventure tourists. Power up your passion for adventure in Arunachal. Visuals of bike ride with @BeingSalmanKhan and @KirenRijiju today at Mechuka. @incredibleindia @ArunachalTsm @tourismgoi @ArunachalDIPR pic.twitter.com/GsDTOp1CZz — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 22, 2018

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in which he is sporting five different looks spanning over a time period of 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s ‘lean and young’ avatar.

