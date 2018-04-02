Salman Khan to recreate Oh Oh Jaane Jaana for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle’s debut film

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to dance to his hit 90s number, Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, all over again and the actor is doing it for the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. The film is titled Time To Dance. Interestingly, the film also stars Aaditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi, who had Salman crooning a song in his debut movie, Hero.

The song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998) was a superhit and was sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit. Kamaal will also sing the new version that will be composed by Shivay Vyas. The song will feature lead actors of the film, Sooraj and Isabelle, along with Salman.

The announcement for Isabelle’s Bollywood debut was made last week when Sooraj shared her picture on Instagram and revealed that she is the female lead of Time To Dance. The film will mark Stanley D’costa’s directorial debut and is set to go on floors in second half of April in London.

“I started dancing as a kid, so I always wanted to be a performing artiste. I always had that creative side. Acting came little later and it actually came when I saw dancing in the films. That’s when I knew that I always want to do this,” Isabelle had earlier said.

Isabelle was last seen in Dr Cabbie, an English language film that was produced by Salman Khan. Interestingly, Katrina is also set to appear in a dance film opposite Varun Dhawan.

