Salman Khan was asked to suggest alternative career for Katrina Kaif, he said ‘get married, produce children’

Actor Salman Khan has been on a spree lately as he gives interviews for Bharat. From taking potshots at Priyanka Chopra, for which he received heat on the social media too, to pulling the leg of his co-star from the film, Katrina Kaif, his quotable quotes have been in the news.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was again in rare form. He was asked to suggest an alternative career for Katrina. After mulling on the question for a bit, he came up with a gem: “She should be married and produce children.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra rains fire on Salman Khan for comments on Priyanka Chopra

Katrina intervened to say that the question is about a profession like a doctor or an engineer, but Salman refused to budge. He added that marriage and kids also require a lot of effort. Salman, 53, and Katrina, 35, have acted together in over half a dozen films with the Ali Abbas Zafar being the latest.

Recently, Salman was asked about when he would get married and whether he wants to start his family. “I want children, but with children comes the mother,” he said, adding, “I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

Recently on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Katrina was asked about her wedding plans. She had said, “No clue. I am taking one day at a time. Life is unpredictable. We don’t know what happens.” However, she added that she believes in the institution of marriage.

Bharat releases June 5 and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others.

First Published: May 27, 2019 18:27 IST