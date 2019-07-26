Sameera Reddy can’t stop laughing at fan’s comment on her childhood pic: ‘Aap toh bade healthy the’

Actor Sameera Reddy has taken it upon herself to talk as much as she can about body positivity. After sharing multiple posts around her second pregnancy and life after her daughter’s birth, she shared a new post about pressure on kids to look a certain way.

Sameera shared a childhood picture of herself on Instagram on Thursday and revealed how conscious she would be of her body as a child. “Guess who ? Age 13 . Tallest in her class and awkward as hell! #throwbackthursday #teengirl I wish Someone taught me to love myself and have a positive body image back then . Spent all my teen years stressing over ppl accepting me and losing weight ! #imperfectlyperfect,” she wrote with her post. The photo shows her in a black T-shirt and printed pyjamas, posing for the camera.

Several fans and well-wishers thanked Sameera for sharing her story on social media. “I am 29 and unmarried...I spent all my teens stressing about my weight,lost confidence,fear to face the world which had an impact in every part of my life..but your posts are such an inspiration to be ourselves and face the world with high spirit..thank u for that,” wrote one fan. “Really impressed and feeling motivated by all your #imperfectlyperfect posts,” wrote another.

One comment, however, got special attention from Sameera. “Aap toh bade healthy the (You used to be very healthy),” read a comment. Sameera reacted with several laughter emojis and shared it on her Instagram stories. “I love how only in India we love using ‘you look healthy’ for weight gain,” she wrote in her post.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a film about mind games

In another Insta story, she shared a picture of reality TV star Kim Kardashian with her daughter Chicago. “Errrr this is exactly how us moms look when we dress our kids for school,” Sameera wrote for the pic.

Sameera shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on July 12. She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first child, a son, in 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:02 IST