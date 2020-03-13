Sameera Reddy shares a throwback pic of son Hans and daughter Nyra, fans can’t get over their resemblance. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:33 IST

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared a photo collage of her son Hans, when he was a baby, and baby daughter Nyra. Her fans were quick to note their strong resemblance.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Nyra 2020 & Hans 2016 ! my laddoos! #flashbackfriday #brotherandsister #babies #babygirl #babyboy #myson #mydaughter #momlife.” In the picture, both the babies are lying on their back and smiling at the camera. The two look almost identical.

A fan said “she looks like u and he look like his father” while another wrote how “they look alike”. A third fan wrote how “they both are almost identical”. Yet another fan said, “They look soooooo similar and cute.... I think I am getting addicted to your posts every single day mam.”

Sameera keeps posting motivational and fun posts that keep challenging conventional wisdom. A couple of days back, she posted a video with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde where the two women, in the course of the video, switch roles. As the video begins, Sameera is in a black pant and top and is seen dancing while her mother-in-law is standing in front and recording on her phone. Within minutes, roles get reversed -- now, Manjri is dressed the way Sameera was and is seen dancing away.

Sameera hit the limelight, sometime in 2018, when she shared her experiences with weight gain, child birth and how it affected her mental well-being. Post that, she shared many experiences as she went through her second pregnancy and found a lot of support on social media. Speaking about the time her son was born, she had said that she was so disconnected that after his birth she asked her husband to hold him. “When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on.”

Sameera was a popular actor in the late 1990s and early 2000s and worked in Hindi and South Indian films. she married Akshai Varde in 2014.

Follow @htshowbiz for more