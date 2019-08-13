Sameera Reddy shares pic with daughter as she turns one month old, actor wonders ‘is the second time round easier?’

bollywood

Actor Sameera Reddy’s newborn daughter named Nyra, turned one month old on Monday. The actor shared an adorable picture of the baby girl on Instagram along with a touching caption.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “One month already...is the second time round easier? absolutely not ! but soooo worth it ! #motherhood #newborn #herewegoagain.” The actor can be seen smiling at the baby who seems to be sleepy.

Few days after her birth in July, Sameera had shared the first picture of the little one along with a note. She wrote, “This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain.”

Sameera had recently spoken about breastfeeding during the breastfeeding week. She posted a new picture with the little one asking new fathers to support their partners as they struggle with the challenges of breastfeeding. She wrote, “New dads & loved ones listen up! Its World Breast feeding week and this post is for you to know that you can be the biggest support and encouragement to a new mom! A mother may be depressed, lacking in confidence, worried, or stressed and it affects breastfeeding.”

Talking about various difficulties women may face while feeding the child, she added, “so be there for her. Understanding the pressure on her physically and emotionally is the best thing you can do. Nothing like feeling loved at such an overwhelming time.”

The actor married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and had a very difficult first pregnancy. She is already a mother to a four-year-old boy named Hans. She had also shared several stunning pictures from her underwater pregnancy photoshoot in a neon bikini. “Reflecting! I’m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop,” she wrote with one of the pics.

