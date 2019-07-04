Sameera Reddy goes underwater in a bikini for her pregnancy photoshoot. See pics

Actor Sameera Reddy is pregnant with her second child and has shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot along with a heartfelt note. The actor shot underwater in colourful bikinis for the shoot.

Sharing a picture of herself striking a pose in a swimming pool as the photographer clicks her, Sameera wrote, “I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect.”

She also shared a picture of her floating underwater and captioned it, “Reflecting ! Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop.”

She posted another picture of herself in a pink bikini and wrote, “She is water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you & deep enough to save you #imperfectlyperfect.” She shared one more picture in the same costume and wrote in the caption, “To completely let go & be fearless is liberating #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #notouchups #natural #water #keepingitreal.”

A few days ago, the actor shared then and now pictures of herself and her four-year-old son Hans. The mother-son duo look visibly slimmer in the 2019 picture. The other picture is from 2015. She wrote, “I can now smile at our Ladoos pics from 2015 but then it was a whole different story. It broke my heart to not recognise myself and I didn’t have faith I could get back to being fit again . #momtobeagain better prepared this time ! We are all #imperfectlyperfect.”

Sameera had earlier spoken about how her first pregnancy was a very difficult and she weighed 102 kg. She had said, “From being that ‘sexy Sam’, I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn’t recognise myself. I was a complete mess.”

