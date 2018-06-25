Sana Khan regrets not making contacts in Bollywood when she had the chance

Actor Sana Khan shot to instant fame when she participated in reality show Bigg Boss season 6 in 2012. More than anything, it was her proximity and candidness with the host of the show, actor Salman Khan, that caught everyone’s eye. Sana even went on to make her Bollywood debut in Salman’s film, Jai Ho (2014). No doubt her popularity has increased, however, the actor feels that she should’ve made “good contacts” when she had the chance.

“Honestly, whether it’s Salman or anyone else, I don’t know how good contacts are made. I have no regrets as such but I just feel I could have made some stronger bonds when I had the chance. But I also believe that just by being friends with superstars and hanging out with them, you don’t become like them. If you think that way, you surely need a reality check,” says Sana.

The actor adds her whatever time she has spent in the film industry, she has learned a lot about people and their ways. “When I look at other girls [female actors] today and how good they are with reaching people and getting work, I realise that I underestimated myself in my initial years. I used to think that a big production house won’t entertain me or big filmmakers won’t offer me lead roles or I am not good for a particular thing. And hence, I ended up going and meeting mediocre people,” says Sana, adding that this happens when you are not from the industry.

“I didn’t have any friends as such and I was scared to talk to people. I was hesitant until I went inside Bigg Boss house. Even today, I can’t open up easily and talk my heard out [with those I don’t know]. I could never really do that. It was only after that reality show that somewhere I opened up. I just thought I don’t know what to say,” adds Sana, who played the lead role in erotic thriller Wajah Tum Ho (2016) and had a cameo in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017).

Going down memory lane, the actor recalls that she entered this industry being totally clueless. “When I started modeling, I didn’t know anything and didn’t know how to start. So, I was only going with the flow. Sometimes, you cannot be in the flow and you need to come out of it, do different things and make those choices. I just did that and I am happy where I am today,” she concludes.

