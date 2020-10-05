Sandip Ssingh reacts to AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Final word will rest with what the CBI’s report reveals’

bollywood

Many fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were in disbelief after the forensic team of AIIMS Delhi said in its report that his death was indeed a case of suicide, and not murder. Now, Sushant’s friend, producer Sandip Ssingh, has reacted to the development.

He said everybody must wait for the CBI’s report. Sandip added that the central agency’s report would be regarded as the final word on the matter.

Speaking to ETimes, he was quoted by Zoom Entertainment as saying: “I don’t know why we start reacting without knowing the absolute facts of the matter. As his friends, family and well-wishers, we wanted a CBI enquiry in the matter. Post that, the NCB enquiry also started. In the interim, a lot of people have spoken out of turn and made a mockery of an on-going investigation by a national agency. While I have read the statement made by Dr Gupta, I wonder why we are not waiting for the CBI to issue a comment or a conclusive statement. We are not ready to wait. The doctor has given his statement but the final word will rest with what the CBI’s enquiry report reveals.”

The findings of Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS had caused a stir. He had told ANI, “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Sushant’s sister Shweta Signh Kirti, responding to the findings of the AIIMS panel, had written on Instagram: “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.” Seconding her thoughts was Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande , who reposted Shweta’s message with the same hashtag.

On Saturday, the panel had termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected. They had dismissed claims of strangulation and poisoning.

