Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness, tests negative for Covid-19

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:09 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. Hospital authorities said the actor has tested negative for Covid-19.

As per ANI, Sanjay will be keep in the hospital for medical observation and he is ‘perfectly fine’. Tweeting about it, Sanjay wrote, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two.”

“He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative,” his sister Priya Dutt told PTI. She added that Sanjay might get discharged on Monday. “We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday,” Priya said.

A hospital official said the actor is “absolutely fine”. “His antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. He is absolutely fine and being treated for mild breathlessness,” the official said.

Sanjay recently celebrated his 61st birthday. His last three releases were 2019’s Kalank--with an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and others--and Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon; and political drama Prasthaanam with Manisha Koirala and Ali Fazal.

Sanjay will now be seen in Sadak 2, Bhuj and Torbaaz. Sadak 2 marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years. Apart from Pooja, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

