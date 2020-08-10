Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital after two days, returns home

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness, has now been discharged. He returned home on Monday afternoon and was seen waving at the paparazzi stationed outside his house.

On Saturday, Sanjay tweeted that he had tested negative for Covid-19 but would be kept ‘under medical observation’. “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation and the Covid-19 report is negative as well. With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone,” he had written.

Priya Dutt, Sanjay’s sister, had told PTI that the actor went to the hospital for a ‘regular check-up’. “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a Covid-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday,” she had said.

Sanjay, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has a number of projects in his kitty. He will be seen next in Sadak 2, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, starring Sanjay and Pooja.

Apart from Sadak 2, Sanjay will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is also slated for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Torbaaz, Shamshera and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

