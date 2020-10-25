e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt performs elaborate puja on Dussehra, Maanayata Dutt says ‘You are my strength, my pride, my Ram’

Sanjay Dutt performs elaborate puja on Dussehra, Maanayata Dutt says ‘You are my strength, my pride, my Ram’

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a video of him taking part in an elaborate puja. She posted it on Instagram with a note saying that he has once again proven that a positive mind can conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Dutt performs aarti on Dussehra.
Sanjay Dutt performs aarti on Dussehra.
         

Maanayata Dutt has shared a personal video of husband, actor Sanjay Dutt deeply engrossed in a puja. She also penned a note along with it on the occasion of Dussehra.

The video shows an elaborate puja in progress with multiple priests singing devotional songs. Sanjay’s portrait can be seen on the wall in front of which the entire puja has been set up. Sanjay is seen performing the aarti with several oil lamps amalgamated into one.

 

She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay on Wednesday announced that he has come out “victorious” from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in the journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of the birthday of his children, Shaahran and Iqra, who turned 10 on that day.

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family,” Sanjay Dutt said.

Hindustantimes

The news comes days after a family source told PTI that the actor had responded “very well” to the medical treatment for cancer. In August, Sanjay had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

Also read: After Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer, Sonu Sood awaits his arrival on Prithviraj sets

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

The actor, who was last seen in Sadak 2, is gearing up to resume the shoot for KGF: Chapter 2 in November. He has many more films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli, de Villiers up the tempo for RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli, de Villiers up the tempo for RCB
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In