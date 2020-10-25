Sanjay Dutt performs elaborate puja on Dussehra, Maanayata Dutt says ‘You are my strength, my pride, my Ram’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:42 IST

Maanayata Dutt has shared a personal video of husband, actor Sanjay Dutt deeply engrossed in a puja. She also penned a note along with it on the occasion of Dussehra.

The video shows an elaborate puja in progress with multiple priests singing devotional songs. Sanjay’s portrait can be seen on the wall in front of which the entire puja has been set up. Sanjay is seen performing the aarti with several oil lamps amalgamated into one.

She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay on Wednesday announced that he has come out “victorious” from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in the journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of the birthday of his children, Shaahran and Iqra, who turned 10 on that day.

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family,” Sanjay Dutt said.

The news comes days after a family source told PTI that the actor had responded “very well” to the medical treatment for cancer. In August, Sanjay had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

Also read: After Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer, Sonu Sood awaits his arrival on Prithviraj sets

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

The actor, who was last seen in Sadak 2, is gearing up to resume the shoot for KGF: Chapter 2 in November. He has many more films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more