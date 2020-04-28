Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shuts down troll who questioned upbringing he gave her, then deletes post

bollywood

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:55 IST

Like millions of people around the world, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has been coping with the lockdown by sharing old pictures on social media. She was at the receiving end of criticism after she posted a throwback photo recently, with an Instagram user questioning her ‘common sense’ and even her upbringing.

Trishala shared a decked up picture of herself posing on the streets of New York in a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. An Instagram user missed the #TBT in her caption and slammed her for not wearing a mask, despite belonging to the medical profession herself. The 31-year-old star kid is a psychotherapist.

“I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace,” the Instagram user commented on her post.

Trishala hit back at him and asked him to ‘get (his) facts straight’ before criticising her. She drew his attention to her caption, which clearly mentioned that it was a throwback picture, and told him off for dragging her father Sanjay into it.

Trishala replied to his comment saying, “@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho.” However, hours later, she deleted her Instagram post.

Also read: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens romantic note for her, says ‘we’ll always be together’

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and his first wife, Richa Sharma. After her mother died of a brain tumour in 1996, she was brought up by her grandparents in the US.

Last year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Trishala shared what it feels like to be ‘Sanjay Dutt’s daughter’. She replied, “Honestly, it feels normal. He’s like any other father. When I’m with him, it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father. I can’t explain it but it’s...normal?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more