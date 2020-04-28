e-paper
Home / TV / Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens romantic note for her, says ‘we’ll always be together’

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens romantic note for her, says ‘we’ll always be together’

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wrote a romantic note for her, which was shared on Instagram stories. See it here.

tv Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on a vacation in the Maldives.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on a vacation in the Maldives.
         

Television actor Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s relationship has become long-distance, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. He has been missing her and has penned a romantic note for her, which he shared on Instagram stories.

“The flow of time has made our foundation so strong. No matter how far apart the floors are, we’re like a tall building. We’ll always be connected. We’ll always be together!” Rocky wrote, sharing a stunning photo of Hina along with it. She replied on her own Instagram stories, “Awww nice edit. Always my love.”

Rocky Jaiswal wrote a sweet note for Hina Khan.
Rocky Jaiswal wrote a sweet note for Hina Khan.

Hina, who shot to fame as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fell in love with Rocky on the sets of the show. While she was in front of the camera, he was a supervising producer on the show. Earlier this year, Hina was seen in the film Hacked, which revolves around the subject of cyber crime. She has also acted in a recently released short film titled Smartphone.

Also see: Karan Johar’s son Yash is ‘fed up’, daughter Roohi threatens to leave the house. Watch hilarious video

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Hina opened up about how she has been spending her days in lockdown. “From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it’s best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way,” she said.

India is under lockdown till May 3, at least, to control the spread of the coronavirus. Hina said that even once the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. “I feel that even when the lockdown is over, getting back to the normal way of life like it was before this whole scenario began, is honestly going to take a lot of time. So even if there are things I want to do, it’s all going to be done with keeping necessary precautions in mind first,” she said.

