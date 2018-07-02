Sanjay Dutt’s review of Sanju. Hear it from Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt didn’t watch Sanju till a few days of its release. The director of Sanjay Dutt biopic, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the controversial actor, Rajkumar Hirani has famously said that Sanjay told him to make what he wanted to and wasn’t a part of the filmmaking process.

Now, that Sanju has earned over Rs 120 crore at the box office within three days of release, how did the film’s subject react to the film when he first watched it? In a recent interview to ABP, Hirani said that he was watching Sanjay when the actor was watching Sanju.

The director said, “Before the screening, I suddenly got frightened. We had shown everything and he (Sanjay Dutt) never came to the shoot. I was wondering, what will be his reaction? We might get beaten up too. He was sitting in the seat next to mine. He was watching the film and I was stealthily watching his reactions.”

Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju poster.

Sanjay didn’t react throughout the film, but started crying as the film ended. He just hugged Ranbir and Hirani and broke into tears. “It was only when the film ended that he cried and hugged me and Ranbir,” added Hirani.

Ranbir also added that while Sanjay has always been fond of him, he has been simply lavishing love since he watched Sanju. “It is a special kind of love,” Ranbir said in the interview.

Sanjay, on his part, has been going around praising the actor. Interacting with media at the trailer launch of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, sanjay said, “Ranbir is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everybody has done a fantastic job in it. Whatever has been the truth that has been portrayed in the film.”

Sanju released this Friday to mixed reviews but the audience has appreciated the biopic. The film has become 2018’s biggest weekend earner and is expected to ramp up the box office numbers in the coming days.