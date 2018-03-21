Sanjay Dutt slams Yasser Usman’s unauthorised biography, says he has taken legal action

Sanjay Dutt has slammed author Yasser Usman’s upcoming biography on the star, saying that he has not authorised it. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the actor said that he is considering taking legal action against Usman and Juggernaut Books for publishing stories that could hurt him and his family. He also promised to release his own, official autobiography soon.

“I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts,” he said, and attached a longer statement in which he said that the excerpts being published in the news are based on tabloid interviews and hearsay.

I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts. pic.twitter.com/iOiazTRc6n — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 20, 2018

Juggernaut Books responded with a statement that they would not be publishing any new excerpts and were “sorry to hear that Mr Sanjay Dutt was upset with the book.”

We are sorry to hear that Mr Sanjay Dutt was upset by our book on him. The author, @yasser_aks, an award-winning journalist and reputed writer on Bollywood actors, is a fan and very sympathetic to Mr Dutt. Yasser has chosen his sources and ... https://t.co/l91e3SXoFC — Juggernaut Books (@juggernautbooks) March 21, 2018

In Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, Yasser Usman tells Sanjay’s story - the good, the bad and, at times, the disastrously absurd, the conflicts, the mistakes, the many heartbreaking tragedies, and the overwhelming triumphs.

The book, published by Juggernaut, talks about Sanjay’s ladies, his craziest moments like doing drugs, drinking the blood of a monitor lizard and shooting inside his home, one unhinged night.

The star will also be the subject of an upcoming biopic, in which he will be played by Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and with a working title of ‘Dutt Biopic’, is scheduled for a June 29 release.

You can watch a Facebook live video about the book here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more