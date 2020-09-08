e-paper
Sanjay Dutt spotted at Yash Raj studios in Mumbai, has resumed shoot for Shamshera: report

Sanjay Dutt spotted at Yash Raj studios in Mumbai, has resumed shoot for Shamshera: report

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is undergoing treatment for lung cancer in Mumbai, was spotted at Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai on Monday. He was reportedly there for the shoot of his film, Shamshera.

bollywood Updated: Sep 08, 2020 08:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Dutt at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital in August.
Sanjay Dutt at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital in August.(ANI)
         

Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai on Monday evening. According to a report in The Times of India, the actor has resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Shamshera. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Quoting a source, the ETimes report said: “Sanjay Dutt is back to shooting for ‘Shamshera’. He will be shooting for two days, after which he will go in for the next leg his treatment.” Sanjay was photographed by the paparazzi, leaving the studio. He was seen waving and flashing a thumbs-up sign to them.

 

The actor has reportedly completed his first round of treatment at a Mumbai hospital. In mid-August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He had complained of breathlessness and had been rushed to Lilavati hospital, where a rapid antigen test for the coronavirus was done. He tested negative.

Sanjay wrote in a statement: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Also read: Kriti Sanon pens note on having a clear conscience, clarifies there is ‘nothing between the lines’

There was much speculation that Sanjay would leave for the US for treatment. However, his wife Maanayata had issued a clarification and said in a statement that he would complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. She had said, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Sanjay recently appeared in the film Sadak 2, a sequel to his own ’90s film, Sadak. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

