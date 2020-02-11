Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 12th wedding anniversary, says ‘Don’t know what I would do without you’

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:55 IST

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple shared heartfelt posts on social media to express their love for each other.

Sanjay shared a video compilation of some of their pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Don’t know what I would do without you... Happy anniversary @maanayata.” His wife reacted to the post with several heart emojis in the comments section. While the first picture shows them in ethnic wear, others are from their many vacations.

Maanayata shared a picture of them together on her Instagram page and wrote ,“There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you. thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod.” The picture is from a family wedding held last year and was also attended by their kids Shahraan and Iqra. All four of them were dressed in white for the occasion.

Shahraan and Iqra are 10 and are occasionally spotted with their parents at parties and events. Sanjay had even shared a picture with the two to wish them on their 10th birthday last year. He had written, “There’s no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan & Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday #ProudDad.”

Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He played the role of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali while Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvatibai, respectively. The film received mixed reviews and performed below expectations at the ticket counters with collections of Rs 34 crore at the domestic box office.

Sanjay has several coveted projects lined up for release this year. He will return with his own film’s sequel Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera and Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He has another period drama Prithviraj, alongside Akshay Kumar who plays the title role.

