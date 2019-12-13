Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce film on Balakot airstrike, Abhishek Kapoor roped in as director

bollywood

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with producer Bhushan Kumar, will produce a film on the recent Balakot airstrike. The film will be written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor who has films such as Kai Po Che, Fitoor and Kedarnath to his credit.

Bhushan took to Twitter to make the announcement. “A story of grit, determination and valour! Proud to announce #2019BalakotAirstrike, a tribute to the brave hearts of our country. Written & directed by @Abhishekapoor @PMOIndia@DefenceMinIndia #SanjayLeelaBhansali @pragyakapoor_ #MahaveerJain @Tseries @gitspictures,” he wrote.

On February 26 this year, IAF’s Mirage fighter jets hit three targets in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with five Israeli-origin Spice 2000 bombs. The attack came soon after a suicide bombing that killed 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi had also announced a film on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. “As a proud Indian, a patriot, and a member of the film fraternity, it’s my duty to highlight what our Armed Forces are truly capable of. In the form of a trilingual, this film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Wing Commander Abhinandan, who went behind the enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them,” Vivek had said while announcing the film.The film will go on floors this year and is expected to release in 2020. It will be shot in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra.

