Oct 04, 2019-Friday
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

IAF releases promo video of Balakot airstrike

Indian Air Force fighter planes had destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s province after entering Pakistani airspace for the first time in 48 years.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several aircraft are seen targeting and destroying the terrorist bases in the video released by IAF on Balakot airstrike.
Several aircraft are seen targeting and destroying the terrorist bases in the video released by IAF on Balakot airstrike.(Photo: Video screengrab)
         

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released a promotional video showcasing the story of airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot in February this year.

The promotional video was released during a press conference on annual Air Force Dayby Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Several aircraft are seen targeting and destroying the terrorist bases in the video tweeted by news agency Asian News International.

The voiceover in the video is accompanied by visuals of IAF pilots in a briefing room. The pilots are then seen running out to their fighter jets and taking off. It also shows air traffic control centres and has shots of radars zooming in to potential targets.

 

It is not clear whether footage in the video is from the pre-dawn attack on February 26, when IAF’s Mirage fighter jets had hit three targets in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with five Israeli-origin Spice 2000 bombs.

The action followed a suicide bombing claimed by the terror group that killed 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

The Balakot airstrike was “over within 90 seconds” and the mission was carried out with such secrecy that not even close family members of the assault team knew about the developments.

IAF fighter planes had destroyed the JeM camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s province after entering Pakistani airspace for the first time in 48 years.

Military tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the Balakot strikes, with Pakistan air force fighters, including F-16s, making a failed attempt to bomb Indian military installations on February 27.

Both air forces lost one fighter plane each in the aerial engagement, with IAF’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ending up in Pakistani custody after his MiG-21 Bison crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was returned to India on March 1.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:09 IST

