Sanjeev Kumar biopic in pipeline, to be released on his death anniversary next year

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:34 IST

Actor Sanjeev Kumar’s nephew Uday Jariwala has announced a biopic on thee veteran actor. Known best for his iconic roles in Khilona, Aap Ki Kasam, Anamika, Seeta Aur Geeta and the likes, Sanjeev’s fans often lament that the talented artist died too soon.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted him as saying, “My uncle’s biography was long overdue. I was really happy when Reeta Gupta approached me with the same. The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. The enduring charm to his ‘common man’ appeal remains. Producers continued to release films (a total of 10), up to 1993, eight years after his death. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer.” Wednesday marked Sanjeev’s 34th death anniversary and the announcement was made on the occasion.

Uday also added that Sanjeev’s story deserves a book and a movie or a web series. The biography will be released on the 35th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar next year, the report added.

Born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala in Surat, Gujarat, Sanjeev Kumar (his onscreen name) started out as a theatre actor, with plays by Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). Veteran actor AK Hangal cast him in one of his plays, early in his career.

Sanjeev made his film debut with a small role in Hum Hindustani in 1960 and met with success with the 1970 film Khilona (a remake of Tamil original Engerindho Vandhaal). Sanjeev played a man who loses his mental balance after being jilted. With films like Manchali, Seeta Aur Geeta, Anamika and Aap Ki Kasam, Sanjeev channelled the romantic side of his personality and films like Angoor, Biwi O Biwi, Itni Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, had everyone floored by his comic timing.

Happy Bhaag Jaegi fame director Mudassar Aziz is remaking Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

