 Sanju first poster: Ranbir Kapoor captures 5 stages of Sanjay Dutt’s life | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sanju first poster: Ranbir Kapoor captures 5 stages of Sanjay Dutt’s life

Ranbir Kapoor has been successful in capturing Sanjay Dutt during five stages of his life in Sanju poster.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2018 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Sanju poster has Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the actor.
Sanju poster has Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the actor.

Just hours before the first teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic, now titled Sanju, is set to be unveiled, makers of the film have released the first poster of the film that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Sanju poster shows Ranbir as Dutt during five different stages of his life - while one shows the actor the way he is now, another one is from the time he made his Bollywood debut with Naam (1986). One of the five Ranbirs we see on the poster looks like Dutt from Munnabhai (2003) while another resembles him from the time the actor did his path-breaking film Vaastav (1999). The fifth one looks like the actor when he featured in films like Policegiri (2013)and PK (2014).

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the actor.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

