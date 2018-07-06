Sanju week one BO: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 202.51cr, is fourth highest first week grosser ever

Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor are on a roll - after breaking records for the highest opener and highest weekend opener for 2018 as well as their respective careers, their latest film Sanju is now the fourth highest first week grosser ever, according to a BoxOfficeIndia report. Sanju has earned Rs 202.51 crore in the first week of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz.” Starring Ranbir in the titular role, Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala plays Sanjay’s mom Nargis. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

BENCHMARKS...#Baahubali2 Hindi

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6#TZH

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 7#Sanju

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

While Bahubali - The Conclusion collected Rs 246.47 crore in a week, Sultan had Rs 208.99 crore to its credit. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is a close third with Rs 2 06.04 crore collection in a week while Sanju ranks fourth on the list, followed only by Aamir Khan’s Dangal which collected Rs 192.38 crore.

Top week one collections:



1. Baahubali2 [Hindi] Rs 247 cr (non-holiday release)



2. Sultan Rs 229.16 cr [Wed/Eid release]



3. Dangal Rs 197.54 cr (Christmas release)



4. Sanju Rs 202.51 ( non-holiday release)



5. Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 206.04 (Christmas release)

Sanju made an opening collection of Rs 34.75 crore which soared further on Saturday to Rs 38.60 crore. The collections saw a major jump on Sunday with Rs 47.71 crore. It also went on to become the fourth highest collection for a Monday ever. While Baahubali 2 tops the list with Rs 40 crore Monday collection, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (2013) earned Rs 35.91 crore. However, the Hrithik-starrer was a holiday release. For non-holiday Mondays, Dangal collected Rs 25.48 crores while Sanju earned Rs 25.35 crore on Monday.

The film is also the biggest opener and weekend opener of Ranbir’s and Hirani’s careers. Besharam (2013) made an opening collection of Rs 21.56 crore and was Ranbir’s best till date while Hirani’’s PK has an opening collection of Rs 25.45 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more