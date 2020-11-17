Sanya Malhotra was ‘nervous’ about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, but ‘my god, he’s good looking’

bollywood

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who recently appeared as a part of the ensemble cast of Anurag Basu’s Ludo, has said that her female friends were especially happy for her, when they got to know that she would be working with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sanya also spoke about the awkwardness of filming lovemaking scenes with him.

In an interview, she said that not only is Aditya a great actor, but he’s also very good looking, which was a terrific combination for her.

She told SpotboyE, “I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking.” She continued, “Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier.”

In the film, Sanya and Aditya play former lovers whose sex tape is leaked online. They go on a mission to have it removed days before her marriage to another man. Asked about filming the sex scenes, Sanya said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous.”

Ludo, which released on Netflix on November 12, has received mixed reviews. The film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. “Ludo, despite its missteps, keeps it breezy, with its cast helping it to stay the course,” the Hindustan Times review noted.

