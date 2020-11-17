e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanya Malhotra was ‘nervous’ about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, but ‘my god, he’s good looking’

Sanya Malhotra was ‘nervous’ about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, but ‘my god, he’s good looking’

Actor Sanya Malhotra was asked about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in director Anurag Basu’s Ludo. In the film, the actors play lovers whose sex tape is leaked on the internet.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Ludo.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Ludo.
         

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who recently appeared as a part of the ensemble cast of Anurag Basu’s Ludo, has said that her female friends were especially happy for her, when they got to know that she would be working with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sanya also spoke about the awkwardness of filming lovemaking scenes with him.

In an interview, she said that not only is Aditya a great actor, but he’s also very good looking, which was a terrific combination for her.

She told SpotboyE, “I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking.” She continued, “Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier.”

In the film, Sanya and Aditya play former lovers whose sex tape is leaked online. They go on a mission to have it removed days before her marriage to another man. Asked about filming the sex scenes, Sanya said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous.”

Also read: Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

Ludo, which released on Netflix on November 12, has received mixed reviews. The film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. “Ludo, despite its missteps, keeps it breezy, with its cast helping it to stay the course,” the Hindustan Times review noted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In