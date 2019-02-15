Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria stun at parties, events. See their stylish new pics

Sara Ali Khan is on a high after the success of Simmba and after winning applause for her debut film, Kedarnath. With the two films, she has proved herself as a promising actor. She was invited for an event called CINTAA ActFest where a host of veteran actors had come together. Names included actor couple, Ramesh and Seema Deo (parents of Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo), Shubha and Viju Khote and CINTAA secretary Sushant Singh.

A number of stars were spotted were spotted at the airport. Sunny Leone, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and John Abraham were seen there.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra’s threw a party on Thursday which was attended by DJ Marshmellow and a number of upcoming actors made it to the do. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who will make their debut in Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, made it to the party in contrasting colours. Ananya stood out in a her daring outfit while Tara kept it simple in an all-white ensembles. Also present were Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Kartik Aaryan and Badshah.

Also read: Ranveer Singh spends Valentine’s Day with Deepika Padukone

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake Kabir Singh, was spotted leaving the gym while Athiya Shetty walked the ramp for a brand.

Sara Ali Khan at a CINTAA event in Mumbai.

Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Badshah, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria at Puneet Malhotra party.

Airport diaries: John, Karisma, Manisha and Sunny.

(from left) Ramesh Deo, Seem Deo, Shubha Khote, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh.

Shahid Kapoor outside his gym.

Athiya Shetty at Kazo event.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 17:58 IST