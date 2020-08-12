e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan celebrates 25th birthday, pens congratulatory post for mom Amrita ‘being a pup mommy to a human mommy’

Sara Ali Khan, who turned 25 on Wednesday, has penned a sweet message for her mother Amrita Singh on the occasion.

bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and congratulated her mom on the occasion.
Sara Ali Khan turned 25 on Wednesday and took to Instagram to share a special post for her actor mother Amrita Singh. The Kedarnath actor shared two throwback pictures of Amrita, which clearly reflect her love for dogs.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy... Love you Maa.” While the first picture shows Amrita having a quiet moment with a dog, probably a German Shepherd, another shows her playing with two dogs on her bed.

 

Sara also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram story. She can be seen in a striped black jumpsuit and having fun in a cosy setting especially decorated for her birthday. Another boomerang video shows her sitting on a couch in a different set of clothes as she poses with balloons placed in her room. There is also a picture of two birthday cakes, one of which seems to be from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as it has “Happy Birthday Aapa Jaan (happy birthday beloved sister)” written on it. Another cake seems to be for Amrita as it has “Quarter century ho gai Best mummy” written on it.

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her birthday party on Instagram.
Sara’s step-mom Kareena Kapoor also shared a sweet birthday wish for her Instagram. She shared an adorable childhood picture of her, in the arms of her father Saif Ali Khan, as he held a plate with pizza for her as she tried to feed him with her small hands. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 Eat loads of pizza. Big hug.”

Also read: Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: These 10 photos with dad Saif, mom Amrita, brother Ibrahim prove family comes first for actor

 

Sara will now be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The latter wished her on her birthday by sharing a candid boomerang video on Instagram which shows him giving a peck on her cheek as the light in his armband glows. He wrote in caption, “Happy birthday @saraalikhan95. You light up all our lives. stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju’s heart.”

Sara is currently vacationing with her brother and mother at an undisclosed location. She has been regularly sharing candid pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account.

