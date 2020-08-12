Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan: These 10 photos with dad Saif, mom Amrita, brother Ibrahim prove family comes first for actor

bollywood

In 2018, one of the young faces to make an acting debut was Sara Ali Khan, the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. In many ways, acting seemed like a natural choice for her, what with so many members of her family in this profession. Yet, Sara chose to first complete her education before taking a plunge into films.

For the uninitiated, Sara is a graduate from Columbia University, USA with history and political sciences as her majoring subjects. Speaking about it to Zoom TV, Sara had said that the fact that she chose to study and then joined films, baffled many. She had said: “I have an education, even though I am a heroine... so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that.”

She had also said she always knew she would act, though she believed that a good education, exposure and experience in life were equally important. She had told Times of India, “I kind of always knew this that I wanted to become an actor but I was also very academically inclined and I don’t think that it really made my desire to become an actor waver because I have grown up in a household where both my parents have always spoken about the importance of education, importance of a balanced life and the importance of experience and exposure in general.”

Sara has, in the past, also spoken about her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD) that led to her excessive weight gain and her subsequent weight loss journey. At one time, she had weighed 96 kilograms. Speaking to BBC, she had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weighing scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

Back to her career, after her debut, she starred in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Both the films, Kedarnath and Simmba, turned out to be box office hits. Her next film Love Aaj Kal, a follow-up to the 2009 hit of the same name, turned out to be a dud, though. Sara had been shooting for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, when the coronavirus pandemic came into force. She had since been home with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim. However, recently, her Instagram posts suggests she is holidaying with them.

Sara, like many other Bollywood celebrities, has been very regular in staying in touch with her fans via Instagram. Her page is like a look at her personal life - family moments with her brother and mother. It also has enough on her father Saif as well.

