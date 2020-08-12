Kareena Kapoor sends ‘big hug’ to Sara Ali Khan on birthday, wishes her with cute throwback photo featuring Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a sweet birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan on her 25th birthday. Sending a ‘big hug’, Kareena shared a childhood picture of Sara with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug.”

Sara is ringing in her birthday with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa, where the three of them are holidaying together. She took to her Instagram stories to share sneak peeks of the celebrations. The pictures and videos show multiple cakes and balloons.

Kareena wished for Sara to ‘eat loads of pizza’ on her birthday, a food item the Kedarnath actor loves but stays away from, as she has to watch her weight. A few months ago, when Sara came on Kareena’s radio show, the host told her that she has become ‘boring’ now.

“Because now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring,” Kareena explained, to which Sara replied, “Yeah, but now I can maybe earn the money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Sara, the daughter of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita, shares a friendly equation with Kareena. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Saif, Sara had said, “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was scheduled to release in May, but has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kareena, meanwhile, will resume shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the titular role.

