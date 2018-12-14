Sara Ali Khan reveals mom Amrita Singh wept while watching Kedarnath climax

Sara Ali Khan alongwith Janhvi Kapoor will definitely count among the best Bollywood debuts this year, at least among the star kids. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and, overall, her performance has come up for praise. Viewers as well as critics have liked her screen presence and performance.

With congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters, Sara is obviously upbeat and is preparing for the release of the second film, Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Before that, in an interview to DNA, she spoke about how her mother reacted to seeing her onscreen.

Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and Sara Ali Khan (R) at a promotional event for Kedarnath in Mumbai.

While Amrita Singh had been part of the narration process, she broke down on seeing the climax of the film, Sara revealed. She was quoted as saying: “Mom had heard the narration and she had also seen some rushes. But she still cried in the climax, so that was a big one for me.”

Kedarnath is a story of star-crossed lovers, set amid the devastating 2013 floods in the temple town of the same name. Days after the release of its teaser, the film ran into trouble with priests of the shrine protesting what they called ‘love jihad’. The film showed a Muslim potter falling in love with Hindu pilgrim girl. Some, like a local BJP leader, also pointed out that what the film showed was factually incorrect as they were no Muslims ferrying pilgrims.

The film was also banned in several districts of Uttarakhand.

Director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar with actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of Simmba in Mumbai, on December 3, 2018.

Meanwhile, Sara prepares for the release of Simmba on December 28, where she will be seen as the love interest of the film’s hero Ranveer Singh. Two songs from the film, a pulsating Aankh Marey and a soft song Tere Bin, have been released and have been well received by viewers.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:53 IST