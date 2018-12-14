Simmba song Tere Bin: A calmer Ranveer Singh serenades Sara Ali Khan in this romantic number

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is on course to hit the screen on December 28. Before that, the duo is busy promoting their film, while the makers prepare for release. After the release of trailer and a song Aankh Marey, the makers have now released Simmba’s second song, Tere Bin.

Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote: “This one is bound to serenade everyone!”

After the pulsating Aankh Marey, here comes a soft number. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur, the Ranveer-Sara song is sure to be a hit with all who are romantic at heart. Shot in scenic Switzerland, the song is striking contrast to the image set by the trailer, especially that of Ranveer. It is nice to see his calmer self.

Simmba, the official remake of Telugu hit Temper, stars Ranveer as a hot-headed but corrupt cop, who is ready to sell his soul for money. He tranforms after he witnesses the gruesome reality of rape, which acts as a catalyst to take on the perpetrators including a former ally. Sonu Sood will be seen in the role of the antagonist, while Sara plays his love interest.

The first song, Aankh Marey, a remix of the ‘90s hit of the same name from the film Tere Mere Sapne, also has a cameo by Golmaal cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade.

A dialogue from the trailer ‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’ inspired a whole series of funny memes on Internet. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is a Dharma production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:08 IST