Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh promote Simmba, dance to Aankh Marey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Rohit Shetty’s new film Simmba will hit the screens on December 28 and the film’s cast has plunged into the film’s promotions already. On Monday, the film’s lead cast, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, were seen at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 sets.

Pictures from the show are now online. Dressed in a glittery blue ankle-length dress and a pair of high heels while Ranveer keeps it casual with a pair of torn jeans, red shirt and jacket. The two seem to be having a nice time and, at one point, can be sitting with a doll inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

In other pictures we see them dancing to the beats of Aankh Marey from Simmba. In some pictures, Ranveer can be seen with the show’s host Aditya Narayan.

Simmba is about an unscrupulous police officer with temper issues, who thinks nothing about taking bribes and is unapologetic about his ways. This, till life throws at him one of his toughest challenge—a rape case. Once the turnaround happens, Simmba is unstoppable.

The film, which is Hindi remake of Telug hit Temper starring Junior NTR in the lead, stars Sara Ali Khan as its female lead. Its first song, Aankh Marey, a remix of the ‘90s hit of the same name from the film Tere Mere Sapne, has become a hit with viewers. It also features actors from the GolMaal franchise—Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Sara, who made her debut in Kedarnath, looks confident as she matches steps with the more seasoned Ranveer in Aankh Marey.

Simmba is a Karan Johar production.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:19 IST