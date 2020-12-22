Sara Ali Khan’s attempt at rhyming gives Akshay Kumar a headache as they shoot for Atrangi Re, watch video

bollywood

Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal, shooting for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Akshay’s picture from Monday in Shah Jahan’s costume had caused quite a stir.

In the pictures, while Akshay is dressed in Mughal-style clothes, complete with the headgear, Sara was dressed in a bright pink ghagra choli. In one of the pictures, Dhanush was also spotted, but not in period costume. There was one picture of Akshay clicking Sara with another lady. However, both the women had their backs to the camera. She could be Sara’s mother Amrita Singh.

In a video posted by Sara, she can be seen introducing Akshay who is still wearing the headgear. “While the Taj is wahan, Mr Kumar is yahan,” Sara says, leaving the actor holding his head. However, he goes on to say that people who try always win in the end, including Sara’s attempts at rhyming.

In fact, Akshay shared a Boomerang video of himself twirling in front of the Taj Mahal entrance and wrote: “Wah Taj!” In another picture, both Sara and Akshay follow the instructions of their director Aanand L Rai as they walk in the premises of the grand structure.

Back in March, Sara had been stationed in Varanasi to shoot for the film. She had in fact shared pictures and videos after attending Ganga aarti in the ancient city. Speaking about her director, Sara had said: “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon.”

This will be the first time Aanad would have worked with Akshay and Sara. With Dhanush, he has previously worked in his successful Raanjhanaa, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Ajay Deol. Aanand’s last film, Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma proved to be a dud at the box office. Akshay, Sara and Dhanush have several films lined up for release.

