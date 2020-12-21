Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar dresses up as Shah Jahan, twirls in front of Taj Mahal

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is sure in a playful mood as he shoots for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan in Agra. The actor dressed up as Shah Jahan for the film and has shared a video as he twirls with the Taj Mahal forming a picturesque background. Sara also shared a still of Akshay in the get-up.

In costume with a rose in his hand, Akshay can be seen in a pose signature of the emperor in a photo. “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar,” Sara wrote as caption. Akshay, meanwhile, shared a boomerang of his twirl with the Taj in the background. “Wah Taj,” he wrote.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re was announced earlier this year. After the pandemic-induced lockdown ended, Sara was the first to return to shoot and was joined by Akshay soon after. Aanand had told IANS about Atrangi Re, “I try to challenge myself with each and every film and bring something new to the table which the audiences can take back with them.”

Sara had said about her experience of working with Aanand, “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon.”